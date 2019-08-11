Reviewing Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN)’s and Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC)’s results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) and Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 3.64 N/A 1.90 17.54 Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fibrocell Science Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fibrocell Science Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 10.9% Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -69.2%

Volatility and Risk

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.53 and its 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fibrocell Science Inc.’s 60.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Fibrocell Science Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Fibrocell Science Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fibrocell Science Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fibrocell Science Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 117.22% at a $61.67 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fibrocell Science Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.94% and 28% respectively. 1.3% are Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.17% of Fibrocell Science Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.8% 0.3% -8.63% -10.05% -36.98% 0.45% Fibrocell Science Inc. 1.65% -2.63% -16.22% -6.09% -3.14% 23.33%

For the past year Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Fibrocell Science Inc.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fibrocell Science Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.