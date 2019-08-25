Reviewing Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN)’s and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 34 3.35 N/A 1.90 17.54 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 14.75 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 10.9% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.53 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.61 which is 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 136.01% and an $61.67 average price target. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.67 average price target and a 61.44% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.94% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.8% 0.3% -8.63% -10.05% -36.98% 0.45% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.08% 26.01% -11.99% 102.02% 72.66% 159.9%

For the past year Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.