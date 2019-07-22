Reviewing Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)’s and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s results

Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) have been rivals in the Auto Parts for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International Inc. 5 0.05 N/A 0.13 39.76 Tenneco Inc. 22 0.05 N/A 1.96 6.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Superior Industries International Inc. and Tenneco Inc. Tenneco Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Industries International Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Superior Industries International Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Tenneco Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Superior Industries International Inc. and Tenneco Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenneco Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Superior Industries International Inc. has a 2 beta, while its volatility is 100.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tenneco Inc.’s beta is 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Superior Industries International Inc. Its rival Tenneco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Superior Industries International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tenneco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Superior Industries International Inc. and Tenneco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Tenneco Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

The consensus target price of Superior Industries International Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 392.42%. Tenneco Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.33 consensus target price and a 135.43% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Superior Industries International Inc. is looking more favorable than Tenneco Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of Superior Industries International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.8% of Tenneco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Superior Industries International Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Tenneco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Industries International Inc. 4.55% -14.26% 2.23% -30.73% -69.85% 4.99% Tenneco Inc. -35.7% -47.49% -61.31% -61.37% -72.21% -52.72%

For the past year Superior Industries International Inc. had bullish trend while Tenneco Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Superior Industries International Inc. beats Tenneco Inc.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.