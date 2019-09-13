Reviewing Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)’s and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s results

Both Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International Inc. 4 0.06 N/A -0.25 0.00 Stoneridge Inc. 30 1.06 N/A 1.75 18.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Superior Industries International Inc. and Stoneridge Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0% Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.87 shows that Superior Industries International Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Stoneridge Inc. has beta of 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Superior Industries International Inc. Its rival Stoneridge Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. Stoneridge Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Superior Industries International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Superior Industries International Inc. and Stoneridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 96.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Superior Industries International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Stoneridge Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Industries International Inc. -9.54% -26.65% -46.78% -50.1% -85.45% -46.78% Stoneridge Inc. -3.04% 2.07% 4.02% 25.46% -2.22% 32.13%

For the past year Superior Industries International Inc. had bearish trend while Stoneridge Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Stoneridge Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Superior Industries International Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.