Reviewing Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)’s and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s results

Both Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International Inc. 5 0.05 N/A 0.13 39.76 Adient plc 19 0.12 N/A -16.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Superior Industries International Inc. and Adient plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adient plc 0.00% -53.2% -14.4%

Liquidity

Superior Industries International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adient plc are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Superior Industries International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adient plc.

Analyst Ratings

Superior Industries International Inc. and Adient plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Adient plc 1 2 1 2.25

Superior Industries International Inc. has a 385.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13. Competitively the average price target of Adient plc is $22.25, which is potential 2.49% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Superior Industries International Inc. seems more appealing than Adient plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.1% of Superior Industries International Inc. shares and 0% of Adient plc shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Superior Industries International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Adient plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Industries International Inc. 4.55% -14.26% 2.23% -30.73% -69.85% 4.99% Adient plc -7.4% -14.03% 3.29% -5.2% -63.41% 35.46%

For the past year Superior Industries International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Adient plc.

Summary

Superior Industries International Inc. beats Adient plc on 7 of the 10 factors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company operates through Seating and Interiors segments. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and China. It has collaboration with FCA US LLC to produce seating for the Chrysler Portal concept vehicles. Adient plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.