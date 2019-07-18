Reviewing Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC)’s and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)’s results

As Textile – Apparel Clothing businesses, Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies Inc. 17 0.70 N/A 1.09 15.21 Columbia Sportswear Company 98 2.49 N/A 4.34 21.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Superior Group of Companies Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company. Columbia Sportswear Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Superior Group of Companies Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Superior Group of Companies Inc. is presently more affordable than Columbia Sportswear Company, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 5% Columbia Sportswear Company 0.00% 17.8% 12.5%

Risk and Volatility

Superior Group of Companies Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.18 beta. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 0.67 beta and it is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Columbia Sportswear Company which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Superior Group of Companies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Columbia Sportswear Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Superior Group of Companies Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Columbia Sportswear Company 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 56.34% for Superior Group of Companies Inc. with average target price of $26. Competitively the average target price of Columbia Sportswear Company is $113, which is potential 8.91% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Superior Group of Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than Columbia Sportswear Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Superior Group of Companies Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company are owned by institutional investors at 40.3% and 38% respectively. 9.3% are Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Columbia Sportswear Company has 72% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Group of Companies Inc. 3.74% -6.41% -7.56% -11.72% -28.58% -5.72% Columbia Sportswear Company -3.34% -8.2% -9.09% 1.95% 14.95% 12.81%

For the past year Superior Group of Companies Inc. had bearish trend while Columbia Sportswear Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear Company beats on 10 of the 11 factors Superior Group of Companies Inc.