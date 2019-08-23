Reviewing Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN)’s and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s results

Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -5.73 0.00 TechnipFMC plc 24 0.84 N/A -4.41 0.00

Demonstrates Superior Energy Services Inc. and TechnipFMC plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1% TechnipFMC plc 0.00% -16.5% -7.4%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Superior Energy Services Inc. Its rival TechnipFMC plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Superior Energy Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TechnipFMC plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Superior Energy Services Inc. and TechnipFMC plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 TechnipFMC plc 0 2 2 2.50

Superior Energy Services Inc.’s upside potential is 1,058.14% at a $5.5 consensus target price. TechnipFMC plc on the other hand boasts of a $28.88 consensus target price and a 20.23% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Superior Energy Services Inc. looks more robust than TechnipFMC plc as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of TechnipFMC plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares. Competitively, TechnipFMC plc has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92% TechnipFMC plc 4.36% 6.41% 15.86% 19.01% -17.37% 40.65%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while TechnipFMC plc had bullish trend.

Summary

TechnipFMC plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Superior Energy Services Inc.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and gas projects worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products. This segment also provides subsea services, including drilling, installation, completion, and field services, as well as asset management, well intervention and IMR, ROVs, and manipulator system services; and services for subsea projects comprising front end to decommissioning, field architecture, integrated design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. The Onshore/Offshore segment offers technical, technological, and project management services across fixed, floating, and onshore facilities, as well as offshore services. The Surface Projects segment provides drilling, completion, and production wellhead equipment, as well as chokes, compact valves, manifolds, and controls; treating iron, manifolds, and reciprocating pumps for stimulation and cementing; separation and flow-treatment systems; flow metering products and systems; marine, truck, and railcar loading systems; installation maintenance services; frac-stack, manifold rental, and operation services; and flowback and well testing services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.