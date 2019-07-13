Reviewing Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN)’s and RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s results

We are contrasting Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.09 N/A -5.44 0.00 RPC Inc. 10 0.88 N/A 0.57 17.13

In table 1 we can see Superior Energy Services Inc. and RPC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Superior Energy Services Inc. and RPC Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -128.8% -32.3% RPC Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 9.9%

Volatility and Risk

Superior Energy Services Inc. is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Competitively, RPC Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Superior Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, RPC Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. RPC Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superior Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Superior Energy Services Inc. and RPC Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 5 2 2.29 RPC Inc. 2 0 2 2.50

The average price target of Superior Energy Services Inc. is $7.29, with potential upside of 523.08%. On the other hand, RPC Inc.’s potential upside is 89.76% and its average price target is $12.6. Based on the data given earlier, Superior Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than RPC Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares and 32.9% of RPC Inc. shares. Superior Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 2.2% are RPC Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. -14.7% -47.02% -33.75% -67.04% -76.35% -20.3% RPC Inc. -2.8% -21.95% -8.31% -29.84% -49.45% -1.62%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than RPC Inc.

Summary

RPC Inc. beats Superior Energy Services Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.