Reviewing Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN)’s and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -5.73 0.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Superior Energy Services Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1% Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.25 beta indicates that Superior Energy Services Inc. is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Precision Drilling Corporation is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Superior Energy Services Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Precision Drilling Corporation is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Superior Energy Services Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Precision Drilling Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Superior Energy Services Inc. has a 1,411.82% upside potential and an average price target of $7.29. Meanwhile, Precision Drilling Corporation’s average price target is $2.53, while its potential upside is 127.93%. Based on the data given earlier, Superior Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Precision Drilling Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares and 45.9% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares. Superior Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92% Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Precision Drilling Corporation.

Summary

Precision Drilling Corporation beats Superior Energy Services Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.