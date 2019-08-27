Reviewing Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN)’s and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG)’s results

Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.03 N/A -5.73 0.00 Key Energy Services Inc. 3 0.05 N/A -4.30 0.00

Demonstrates Superior Energy Services Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Superior Energy Services Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1% Key Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -154.9% -19.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Superior Energy Services Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Key Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Superior Energy Services Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Key Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Superior Energy Services Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Key Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Superior Energy Services Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.5, and a 1,150.85% upside potential. On the other hand, Key Energy Services Inc.’s potential upside is 243.36% and its average price target is $3.88. The information presented earlier suggests that Superior Energy Services Inc. looks more robust than Key Energy Services Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares and 99.8% of Key Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.1% of Key Energy Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92% Key Energy Services Inc. -9.76% 19.61% -19.95% 73.3% -81.78% 47.34%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while Key Energy Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Key Energy Services Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Superior Energy Services Inc.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.