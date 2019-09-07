Reviewing Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN)’s and Its Peers results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Superior Energy Services Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Superior Energy Services Inc. has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Superior Energy Services Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203.00% -37.10% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Superior Energy Services Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.82 2.51

$5.5 is the consensus price target of Superior Energy Services Inc., with a potential upside of 1,452.80%. The potential upside of the peers is 52.49%. Given Superior Energy Services Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Energy Services Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Superior Energy Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while Superior Energy Services Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Superior Energy Services Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Superior Energy Services Inc.’s rivals have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Superior Energy Services Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superior Energy Services Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Superior Energy Services Inc. has a beta of 2.25 and its 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Superior Energy Services Inc.’s rivals are 72.21% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Dividends

Superior Energy Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Superior Energy Services Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.