Reviewing Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN)’s and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s results

Since Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -5.44 0.00 Cactus Inc. 34 4.03 N/A 0.81 44.25

Table 1 highlights Superior Energy Services Inc. and Cactus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -128.8% -32.3% Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Superior Energy Services Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cactus Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Cactus Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Superior Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. and Cactus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 5 2 2.29 Cactus Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Superior Energy Services Inc.’s upside potential is 460.00% at a $7 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Cactus Inc. is $42, which is potential 34.40% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Superior Energy Services Inc. appears more favorable than Cactus Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.8% of Cactus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Superior Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Cactus Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. -14.7% -47.02% -33.75% -67.04% -76.35% -20.3% Cactus Inc. -0.33% -3.48% 2.68% -0.39% 9.18% 31.41%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc. has -20.3% weaker performance while Cactus Inc. has 31.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Cactus Inc. beats Superior Energy Services Inc.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.