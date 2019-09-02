Reviewing Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN)’s and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY)’s results

Both Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.03 N/A -5.73 0.00 Apergy Corporation 35 1.58 N/A 1.20 27.04

Table 1 demonstrates Superior Energy Services Inc. and Apergy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1% Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Superior Energy Services Inc. Its rival Apergy Corporation's Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.4 respectively.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Superior Energy Services Inc. and Apergy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Apergy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Superior Energy Services Inc.’s upside potential is 1,542.77% at a $5.5 consensus price target. Apergy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $44.67 consensus price target and a 71.94% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Superior Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Apergy Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Superior Energy Services Inc. and Apergy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.7%. 0.8% are Superior Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Apergy Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92% Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc. has -72.92% weaker performance while Apergy Corporation has 20.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats Superior Energy Services Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.