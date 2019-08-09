Reviewing Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)’s and Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s results

Both Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) and Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies Inc. 1 3.72 N/A -3.51 0.00 Rubicon Technology Inc. 8 6.45 N/A 0.39 23.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Superconductor Technologies Inc. and Rubicon Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Superconductor Technologies Inc. and Rubicon Technology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0.00% -142.4% -120.8% Rubicon Technology Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Rubicon Technology Inc.’s 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rubicon Technology Inc. are 28.1 and 26.2 respectively. Rubicon Technology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Superconductor Technologies Inc. and Rubicon Technology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rubicon Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a 916.95% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Superconductor Technologies Inc. and Rubicon Technology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.3% and 38.5%. Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.27%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Rubicon Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superconductor Technologies Inc. -1.06% 14.68% -41.03% -34.29% -69.33% -28.68% Rubicon Technology Inc. 6.61% 11.94% 19.97% 12.07% 16.41% 16.33%

For the past year Superconductor Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Rubicon Technology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Rubicon Technology Inc. beats Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Rubicon Technology, Inc., an advanced materials provider, develops, manufactures, and sells monocrystalline sapphire products for optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The companyÂ’s product lines include very thin, double-side polished windows as thin as 300 microns for 6 inches optical windows, and very large-area blanks and polished windows; round C-plane sapphire windows approximately 11 inches in diameter and A-plane windows approximately 18 inches in diameter with UV grade windows approximately 13.5 inches in diameter; and sapphire window blanks at 18 x 36 x 1 inches dimensions. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. Its principal customers include semiconductor device manufacturers and wafer polishing companies. Rubicon Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.