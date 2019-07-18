Reviewing Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.04% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Superconductor Technologies Inc. has 0.27% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0.00% -138.40% -119.60% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 2.21 2.69

With average price target of $9, Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a potential upside of 823.17%. The potential upside of the rivals is 40.53%. Based on the results given earlier, Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superconductor Technologies Inc. -6.41% -7.01% -15.61% -25.89% -83.78% 13.18% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year Superconductor Technologies Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.92 and has 4.17 Quick Ratio. Superconductor Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.55 shows that Superconductor Technologies Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.23 which is 23.26% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Superconductor Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.