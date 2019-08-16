Reviewing SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)’s and CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s results

This is a contrast between SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) and CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Security Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom Ltd. 1 0.55 N/A -0.03 0.00 CYREN Ltd. 2 2.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see SuperCom Ltd. and CYREN Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SuperCom Ltd. and CYREN Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CYREN Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

SuperCom Ltd.’s 0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CYREN Ltd.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.31 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SuperCom Ltd. and CYREN Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CYREN Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, CYREN Ltd.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 112.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SuperCom Ltd. and CYREN Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 18.6% and 70.8% respectively. 16.8% are SuperCom Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are CYREN Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SuperCom Ltd. 0% -4.59% -28.28% -39.88% -40.23% -24.64% CYREN Ltd. -0.62% -10.61% -24.53% -39.62% -45.76% -46.67%

For the past year SuperCom Ltd. was less bearish than CYREN Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors CYREN Ltd. beats SuperCom Ltd.

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driverÂ’s licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The companyÂ’s PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset tags, hands-free long-range RFID vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. In addition, it provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack smartphone device, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. Further, it offers domestic violence victim protection systems; SuperPay, a mobile payment hybrid suite; PureMoney Suite that provides mobile money applications and services; SuperPOS, a platform to perform mobile payments; SafeMoney, a mobile security threat scanner; and PowaPOS, an integrated design incorporating retail peripherals. Additionally, it provides Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organizationÂ’s sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier wi-fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company offers CYREN WebSecurity, a solution for cloud-based protection of its customerÂ’s devices against Web-borne threats; CYREN EmailSecurity that frees inboxes of spam, malware, and phishing threats without blocking important business messages; and Cyber Intelligence Suite, which delivers protection from malicious IPÂ’s, phishing attacks, and malware outbreaks. It also provides CYREN Inbound AntiSpam that allows real-time blocking of spam and phishing in various languages or formats; CYREN Outbound AntiSpam to neutralize spam originating from within a customerÂ’s infrastructure; CYREN Embedded Antimalware, which provides protection against new and zero-hour threats; and Embedded URL Filtering Solutions to combat Web threats with a URL categorization service. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and service provider customers. It offers its solutions to OEM and service provider distribution partners, including network and security vendors offering content security gateways, unified threat management solutions, network appliances, and antivirus solutions, as well as service providers, such as software-as-a-service vendors, Web hosting providers, and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to CYREN Ltd. in January 2014. CYREN Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.