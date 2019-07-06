Reviewing Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG)’s and The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s results

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) and The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) are two firms in the Multimedia & Graphics Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming Inc. 8 56.43 N/A -2.47 0.00 The9 Limited 1 0.00 N/A -2.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Super League Gaming Inc. and The9 Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The9 Limited 0.00% 46.9% -99.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.2% of Super League Gaming Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.04% of The9 Limited are owned by institutional investors. Super League Gaming Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 45.1% of The9 Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Super League Gaming Inc. -6.97% 15.8% 0% 0% 0% -2.59% The9 Limited -0.68% -21.51% 25.16% -12.57% 7.35% 41.75%

For the past year Super League Gaming Inc. had bearish trend while The9 Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Super League Gaming Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors The9 Limited.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students, as well as operates mobile advertising platform. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.