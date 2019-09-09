Reviewing Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG)’s and Its Rivals results

As Multimedia & Graphics Software company, Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Super League Gaming Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.29% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2% of Super League Gaming Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.63% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Super League Gaming Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Super League Gaming Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Super League Gaming Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 4.38 2.63

Super League Gaming Inc. presently has an average price target of $15, suggesting a potential upside of 271.29%. As a group, Multimedia & Graphics Software companies have a potential upside of 59.65%. Given Super League Gaming Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Super League Gaming Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Super League Gaming Inc. -0.39% -5.97% 21.38% 0% 0% -9.18% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year Super League Gaming Inc. had bearish trend while Super League Gaming Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Super League Gaming Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 and a Quick Ratio of 22. Competitively, Super League Gaming Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.32 and has 4.27 Quick Ratio. Super League Gaming Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Super League Gaming Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Super League Gaming Inc. does not pay a dividend.