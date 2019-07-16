Reviewing Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG)’s and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s results

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) compete with each other in the Multimedia & Graphics Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming Inc. 8 59.70 N/A -2.47 0.00 Electronic Arts Inc. 95 5.36 N/A 3.33 29.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Super League Gaming Inc. and Electronic Arts Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Super League Gaming Inc. and Electronic Arts Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Electronic Arts Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 11.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Super League Gaming Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Electronic Arts Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Electronic Arts Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Super League Gaming Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Super League Gaming Inc. and Electronic Arts Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Electronic Arts Inc. 0 7 8 2.53

Meanwhile, Electronic Arts Inc.’s consensus price target is $107.75, while its potential upside is 20.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Super League Gaming Inc. and Electronic Arts Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.2% and 96.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Super League Gaming Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Electronic Arts Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Super League Gaming Inc. -6.97% 15.8% 0% 0% 0% -2.59% Electronic Arts Inc. 3.08% -1.1% -5.36% 8.86% -26.98% 22.63%

For the past year Super League Gaming Inc. had bearish trend while Electronic Arts Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Electronic Arts Inc. beats Super League Gaming Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.