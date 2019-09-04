Reviewing Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)’s and Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s results

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor – Specialized. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks Inc. 5 0.19 N/A -0.33 0.00 Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 140 10.20 N/A 2.43 60.95

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sunworks Inc. and Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks Inc. 0.00% -87.4% -26.7% Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 14%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.98 beta means Sunworks Inc.’s volatility is 198.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. has a 1.69 beta and it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunworks Inc. Its rival Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 4.7 respectively. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sunworks Inc. and Monolithic Power Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 4.83% and its consensus price target is $153.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7% of Sunworks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12.31% of Sunworks Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.4% are Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunworks Inc. 10% -0.45% -60.43% 45.35% -45% 109.92% Monolithic Power Systems Inc. -3.36% 6.81% -4.04% 16.88% 13.06% 27.45%

For the past year Sunworks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. beats Sunworks Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Sunworks, Inc. provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, the company offers various installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, industrial, computing and storage, and communications market segments. It offers direct current (DC) to DC converter integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. In addition, it offers alternating current (AC)/DC offline solutions for lighting illumination applications; and AC/DC power conversion solutions for various end products that plug into a wall outlet. The company markets its products through third party distributors, value-added resellers, directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.