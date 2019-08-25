Reviewing Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)’s and Its Competitors results

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a company in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sunworks Inc. has 7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 61.54% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Sunworks Inc. has 12.31% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Sunworks Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks Inc. 0.00% -87.40% -26.70% Industry Average 1.09% 67.76% 8.07%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Sunworks Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 20.10M 1.84B 320.99

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Sunworks Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 2.62 2.72

The peers have a potential upside of 39.62%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sunworks Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunworks Inc. 10% -0.45% -60.43% 45.35% -45% 109.92% Industry Average 5.86% 7.99% 22.98% 51.55% 46.53% 81.25%

For the past year Sunworks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunworks Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Sunworks Inc.’s peers have 3.51 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sunworks Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunworks Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Sunworks Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.98. Competitively, Sunworks Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.56 which is 55.74% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sunworks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sunworks Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Sunworks Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, the company offers various installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.