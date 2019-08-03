Reviewing Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)’s and Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s results

Both Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) and Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) are Semiconductor – Specialized companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks Inc. 1 0.27 N/A -0.33 0.00 Himax Technologies Inc. 3 0.71 N/A 0.02 130.42

Demonstrates Sunworks Inc. and Himax Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sunworks Inc. and Himax Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks Inc. 0.00% -87.4% -26.7% Himax Technologies Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.98 beta indicates that Sunworks Inc. is 198.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Himax Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.01 which is 99.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sunworks Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Himax Technologies Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Himax Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sunworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sunworks Inc. and Himax Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Himax Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Himax Technologies Inc. is $4, which is potential 34.23% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7% of Sunworks Inc. shares and 10.7% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 12.31% of Sunworks Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of Himax Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunworks Inc. 10% -0.45% -60.43% 45.35% -45% 109.92% Himax Technologies Inc. -6.57% -9.8% -2.8% -20.36% -54.64% -8.75%

For the past year Sunworks Inc. had bullish trend while Himax Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Himax Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sunworks Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, the company offers various installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, and silicon IPs. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, and medical devices. The company markets its products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.