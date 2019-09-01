Reviewing SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI)’s and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)’s results

Both SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are each other’s competitor in the Money Center Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks Inc. 63 3.04 N/A 5.61 11.88 Royal Bank of Canada 78 0.00 N/A 6.55 12.05

In table 1 we can see SunTrust Banks Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Royal Bank of Canada appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SunTrust Banks Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. SunTrust Banks Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Royal Bank of Canada, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 1.2% Royal Bank of Canada 0.00% 16.9% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

SunTrust Banks Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Royal Bank of Canada’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

SunTrust Banks Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Royal Bank of Canada 0 0 0 0.00

$69 is SunTrust Banks Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 12.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SunTrust Banks Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 52.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of SunTrust Banks Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Royal Bank of Canada shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunTrust Banks Inc. 0.33% 4.83% 2.76% 9.86% -8.58% 32.04% Royal Bank of Canada -1.19% -0.95% -0.35% 3.72% 1.48% 15.16%

For the past year SunTrust Banks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Royal Bank of Canada.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats on 7 of the 10 factors SunTrust Banks Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions. The Wholesale Banking segment offers corporate and investment banking solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management, as well as lease financing solutions; cash management services, auto dealer financing, and corporate insurance premium financing solutions; and construction, mini-perm, and permanent real estate financing, as well as tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also provides treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and offers services clients to manage their accounts online. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The company provides its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,367 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.