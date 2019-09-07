Reviewing SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI)’s and Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC)’s results

This is a contrast between SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) and Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Money Center Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks Inc. 63 3.06 N/A 5.61 11.88 Provident Bancorp Inc. 25 5.90 N/A 1.04 26.69

Table 1 highlights SunTrust Banks Inc. and Provident Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Provident Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to SunTrust Banks Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SunTrust Banks Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Provident Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 1.2% Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.48 shows that SunTrust Banks Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Provident Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SunTrust Banks Inc. and Provident Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Provident Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of SunTrust Banks Inc. is $68.33, with potential upside of 8.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of SunTrust Banks Inc. shares and 22% of Provident Bancorp Inc. shares. SunTrust Banks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 54.91% of Provident Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunTrust Banks Inc. 0.33% 4.83% 2.76% 9.86% -8.58% 32.04% Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.51% 2.29% 14.87% 21.97% 2.79% 27.54%

For the past year SunTrust Banks Inc. has stronger performance than Provident Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors SunTrust Banks Inc. beats Provident Bancorp Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions. The Wholesale Banking segment offers corporate and investment banking solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management, as well as lease financing solutions; cash management services, auto dealer financing, and corporate insurance premium financing solutions; and construction, mini-perm, and permanent real estate financing, as well as tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also provides treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and offers services clients to manage their accounts online. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The company provides its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,367 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.