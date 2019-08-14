Reviewing Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)’s and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s results

Both Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 14 2.72 N/A 0.95 13.85 RLJ Lodging Trust 18 1.64 N/A 0.75 22.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is presently more affordable than RLJ Lodging Trust, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RLJ Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. RLJ Lodging Trust on the other hand, has 1.32 beta which makes it 32.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and RLJ Lodging Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 3 2.60

RLJ Lodging Trust on the other hand boasts of a $21.2 average price target and a 29.27% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and RLJ Lodging Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94%. Insiders owned 1% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are RLJ Lodging Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. -0.97% -2.94% -8.39% -8.01% -17.49% 1.54% RLJ Lodging Trust -1.76% -2.43% -5.83% -7% -22.37% 5.37%

For the past year Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. was less bullish than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. Its portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels. Sunstone Hotel Investors was founded in 1995 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also manages real estate funds. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in premium-branded, focused service, and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging Trust was launched in 2000 and is domiciled in Bethesda, Maryland.