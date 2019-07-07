Reviewing Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)’s and DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s results

We are contrasting Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) and DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 14 2.78 N/A 0.95 15.24 DiamondRock Hospitality Company 10 2.35 N/A 0.45 24.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. DiamondRock Hospitality Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is currently more affordable than DiamondRock Hospitality Company, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.1% DiamondRock Hospitality Company 0.00% 4.9% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. DiamondRock Hospitality Company on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. and DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DiamondRock Hospitality Company 3 2 0 2.40

On the other hand, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s potential downside is -8.39% and its average target price is $9.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares and 96.3% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, DiamondRock Hospitality Company has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. 3.93% -1.42% -0.34% -3.32% -11.61% 11.76% DiamondRock Hospitality Company 3.83% 0.09% 2.17% 3.73% -8.75% 19.49%

For the past year Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has weaker performance than DiamondRock Hospitality Company

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. beats DiamondRock Hospitality Company.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. Its portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels. Sunstone Hotel Investors was founded in 1995 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado. As of December 16, 2011, it owned 26 hotels with approximately 12000 rooms. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.