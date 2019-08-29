Reviewing Sunrun Inc. (RUN)’s and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s results

This is a contrast between Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor – Specialized and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun Inc. 17 2.06 N/A -0.14 0.00 SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 54 3.61 N/A 2.27 28.71

In table 1 we can see Sunrun Inc. and SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sunrun Inc. and SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.3% SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Sunrun Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.65 beta. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.13 beta which makes it 87.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sunrun Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SolarEdge Technologies Inc. are 2.9 and 2.3 respectively. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunrun Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sunrun Inc. and SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Sunrun Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.95% and an $20 average target price. Competitively the average target price of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is $67, which is potential -18.93% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sunrun Inc. is looking more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sunrun Inc. and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 94% respectively. About 5.8% of Sunrun Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunrun Inc. 1.87% -3.93% 24.19% 53.63% 37.55% 74.93% SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 4.37% 4.7% 47.78% 54.39% 23.08% 85.84%

For the past year Sunrun Inc. was less bullish than SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. beats Sunrun Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring software. Its products are used in a range of solar market segments, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms; and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers, as well as PV module manufacturers. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.