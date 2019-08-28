Reviewing Sunrun Inc. (RUN)’s and Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s results

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) and Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Specialized sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun Inc. 17 2.07 N/A -0.14 0.00 Altair Engineering Inc. 38 5.51 N/A 0.30 139.16

Table 1 highlights Sunrun Inc. and Altair Engineering Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.3% Altair Engineering Inc. 0.00% 9% 4.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sunrun Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Altair Engineering Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Sunrun Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Altair Engineering Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sunrun Inc. and Altair Engineering Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Altair Engineering Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Sunrun Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.77% and an $20 consensus price target. Altair Engineering Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 consensus price target and a 18.47% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sunrun Inc. looks more robust than Altair Engineering Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Sunrun Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.6% of Altair Engineering Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% are Sunrun Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Altair Engineering Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunrun Inc. 1.87% -3.93% 24.19% 53.63% 37.55% 74.93% Altair Engineering Inc. -2.32% 1.66% 10.34% 28.7% 19.29% 50.87%

For the past year Sunrun Inc. was more bullish than Altair Engineering Inc.

Summary

Altair Engineering Inc. beats Sunrun Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering. The company also offers client engineering services to support customers with long-term ongoing product design and development services, as well as consulting, training, and support services. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.