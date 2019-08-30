Reviewing Sunoco LP (SUN)’s and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco LP 31 0.15 N/A 1.99 16.95 Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 1 0.04 N/A -2.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sunoco LP and Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco LP 0.00% 16.2% 2.7% Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0.00% 20.8% -15.2%

Risk & Volatility

Sunoco LP is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.82. Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

Sunoco LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ferrellgas Partners L.P. are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. Sunoco LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sunoco LP and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco LP 0 1 1 2.50 Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Sunoco LP’s upside potential currently stands at 8.38% and an $34 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sunoco LP and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 4.2%. About 26.77% of Sunoco LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has 28.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunoco LP 0.51% 7.51% 8.75% 10.24% 27.65% 24.27% Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 5.99% -15.56% -32.59% -19.75% -72.82% 57.5%

For the past year Sunoco LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Summary

Sunoco LP beats Ferrellgas Partners L.P. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers. The company also distributes other petroleum products, including propane and lubricating oils; and leases or subleases real estate properties. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 1,345 convenience stores and fuel outlets offering merchandise, food service, motor fuel, and other services in approximately 20 states. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is based in Dallas, Texas.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The companyÂ’s propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.