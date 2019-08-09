Reviewing SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY)’s and Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)’s results

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) and Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) compete against each other in the Hospitals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunLink Health Systems Inc. 1 0.21 N/A -0.27 0.00 Nobilis Health Corp. N/A 0.04 N/A 0.02 6.93

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SunLink Health Systems Inc. and Nobilis Health Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunLink Health Systems Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -1.6% Nobilis Health Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of SunLink Health Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.04% of Nobilis Health Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.9% of SunLink Health Systems Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.28% of Nobilis Health Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunLink Health Systems Inc. 1.36% 1.36% -5.1% 25.84% 15.58% 30.7% Nobilis Health Corp. -2.6% -5.26% -39.77% -68.5% -87.95% -67%

For the past year SunLink Health Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Nobilis Health Corp. had bearish trend.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Facilities and Specialty Pharmacy. The Healthcare Facilities segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia. This segment also leases the emergency department and auxiliary space of a closed hospital facility in Georgia to a non-affiliated healthcare operator; owns and leases medical office buildings; and owns and rents a closed hospital building for medical office. The Specialty Pharmacy segment offers specialty and institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment and retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The companyÂ’s healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It also provides marketing services, patient education services, and patient care co-ordination management services to third party facilities and physicians. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and managed 10 ASCs, 4 surgical hospitals, and 5 clinics. The company was formerly known as Northstar Healthcare Inc. and changed its name to Nobilis Health Corp. in December 2014. Nobilis Health Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.