Reviewing Sunlands Technology Group (STG)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sunlands Technology Group has 69.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sunlands Technology Group and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group 0.00% 340.80% -21.40% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Sunlands Technology Group and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.40 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is -10.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sunlands Technology Group and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunlands Technology Group 2.82% -8.37% -28.43% -58.29% -62.88% -27.96% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Sunlands Technology Group has -27.96% weaker performance while Sunlands Technology Group’s peers have 34.84% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Sunlands Technology Group has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Sunlands Technology Group’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Sunlands Technology Group’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunlands Technology Group.

Dividends

Sunlands Technology Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Studyvip Online Education International Limited and changed its name to Sunlands Online Education Group in October 2017. Sunlands Online Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.