Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Demonstrates Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.79 beta, while its volatility is 179.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation has beta of 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 280.16% for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $3.25. On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 243.35% and its consensus price target is $8. Based on the data delivered earlier, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. About 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.