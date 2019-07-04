Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 21 11.99 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.7 beta indicates that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Veracyte Inc.’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.1 Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $3.25, while its potential upside is 407.81%. Veracyte Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a -21.31% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Veracyte Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.