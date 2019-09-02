Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 245.81 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.79 beta indicates that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00

The upside potential is 292.32% for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $3.25. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s consensus price target is $85.33, while its potential upside is 57.29%. The results provided earlier shows that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 78.8%. Insiders held 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors uniQure N.V. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.