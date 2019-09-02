Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Demonstrates Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.79 shows that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1.47 beta and it is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.25 is Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 292.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.4% and 8% respectively. About 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 1.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.