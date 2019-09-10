Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s results

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.90 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.79 beta indicates that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $0.5, with potential downside of -51.22%. Competitively the consensus target price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, which is potential 1,092.66% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 18%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.