Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 11.16 N/A -1.94 0.00

Demonstrates Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 302.98% and an $3.25 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 35.27% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 99.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.