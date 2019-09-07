Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 179.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation on the other hand, has 2.42 beta which makes it 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 221.78% at a $3.25 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.4% and 28.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.