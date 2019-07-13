Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.42 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.7 beta means Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 170.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.25, while its potential upside is 282.31%. Competitively the consensus target price of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $21.25, which is potential 460.69% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 77% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.