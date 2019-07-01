Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -5.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Risk and Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.7 and its 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3.25, with potential upside of 392.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.