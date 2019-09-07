Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.74 N/A -3.44 0.00

Demonstrates Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 179.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 221.78% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.25. Competitively Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $16.2, with potential upside of 69.10%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.4% and 94.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.