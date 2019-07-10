Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)’s results

Both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GTx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.7 beta. GTx Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, GTx Inc. has 12.4 and 12.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. GTx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GTx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3.25, with potential upside of 349.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GTx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 28.2%. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than GTx Inc.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats GTx Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.