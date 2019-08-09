Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

We are contrasting Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 339.19% for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $3.25. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 119.51% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 90.4%. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.