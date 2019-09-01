Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.79 and it happens to be 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$3.25 is Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 292.32%. On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 428.02% and its consensus target price is $12.25. Based on the data given earlier, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Roughly 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.