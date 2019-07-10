Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.7 beta means Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 170.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 298.68% at a $3.25 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, which is potential 173.14% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. About 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 58.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 191.08% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.