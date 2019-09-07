Reviewing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility & Risk

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.79 and it happens to be 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$3.25 is Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 221.78%. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 1,608.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.