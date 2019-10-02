Reviewing Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE)’s and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)’s results

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 1 0.00 65.74M -0.64 0.00 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 0.00 20.47M 0.19 3.43

Table 1 demonstrates Sundance Energy Australia Limited and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sundance Energy Australia Limited and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 5,025,225,500.69% 0% 0% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 3,755,274,261.60% 18.9% 18.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Sundance Energy Australia Limited is $6, with potential upside of 400.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.