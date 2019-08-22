Reviewing Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE)’s and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.43 N/A -0.64 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.73 N/A 2.88 7.59

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Oasis Midstream Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Sundance Energy Australia Limited is $6, with potential upside of 421.74%. Meanwhile, Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 81.23%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sundance Energy Australia Limited is looking more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited shares and 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 46.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited had bearish trend while Oasis Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.