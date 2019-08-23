Reviewing Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE)’s and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)’s results

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.44 N/A -0.64 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.26 N/A 0.53 3.44

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chesapeake Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 3 2 2.29

Sundance Energy Australia Limited has a consensus target price of $6, and a 417.24% upside potential. Meanwhile, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s consensus target price is $3.17, while its potential upside is 96.89%. The results provided earlier shows that Sundance Energy Australia Limited appears more favorable than Chesapeake Energy Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chesapeake Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.05% and 71.2% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited was more bearish than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.