Reviewing Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE)’s and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)’s results

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 3 0.47 N/A -0.64 0.00 Chaparral Energy Inc. 5 0.50 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chaparral Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chaparral Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sundance Energy Australia Limited has a 385.63% upside potential and an average price target of $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chaparral Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.05% and 0% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.